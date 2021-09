PHOENIX — Maricopa County health officials are warning the community about West Nile virus after a "significant increase" in the number of cases since last year. The Department of Public Health says in 2020, there were only three reported cases of West Nile virus in humans and one death. So far this year, the county has confirmed 36 human cases, including one death. Note: Maricopa County data was not readily available for 2019, but the county recorded 24 cases of WNV in 2018, including six deaths. In 2017, 93 cases were recorded, including six deaths. In 2016, there were 63 cases and five deaths. See more data here.