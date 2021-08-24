Cancel
Kathy Hochul transitions to governor at midnight

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 10 days ago

The name Cuomo is almost synonymous with Albany, first, it was Mario, then Andrew. But come midnight there will be a new governor. Kathy Hochul, the first governor from Hamburg.

Lieutenant Governor of New York, now, to Governor.

She'll be taking the oath of office at midnight as current Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation becomes official.

"My faith has been in the people, not the politicians and not even the political system. I know too well the flaws of the political system. I believed and still believe that New Yorkers are informed with the facts when they believe the facts, when they believe they're told the truth, they will do the right thing. Even when it's hard," said Cuomo.

And just to bring you up to speed on the timeline Monday night at midnight Kathy Hochul will officially be sworn in and there will be a ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday at 10 a.m.

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
