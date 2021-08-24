Bellarmine University issues vaccine mandate

Since the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval, students and staff at Bellarmine University now have 45 days to become fully vaccinate.

The university previously announced the mandate would go into effect once a vaccine was fully approved.

In a statement released Monday, President Susan Donovan said everyone must do their part to ensure they aren’t infecting themselves or other members of the campus community.

