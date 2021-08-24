All Half-a-Mind locations in Hollis Classroom in Psychonauts 2

For a long time, I didn’t think we’d actually ever get a Psychonauts 2. But a little over a decade after the original release, a Kickstarter popped up that thankfully proved me wrong. The next problem, though, was hype. Psychonauts is truly beloved for many great reasons, so the odds of Double Fine being able to live up to all the hopes fans were pinning on the sequel seemed like quite the tall order. Thankfully, Psychonauts 2 not only successfully captures all of the character and zany joy of the original, but improves upon nearly every aspect of its gameplay and narrative pacing. This isn’t just one of the best games of the year, it’s one of the best 3D platformers in existence.