All Half-a-Mind locations in Hollis Classroom in Psychonauts 2

By Zack Palm
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several collectibles you can find throughout the many levels of Psychonauts 2. One of the more useful collectibles are the Half-a-Minds. When you find a pair of them in a level and sync them together, they give you another brain on your health bar, making it more difficult for you to lose and have to start over. This guide details where you can find all the Half-a-Mind locations in Hollis’ Classroom in the game.

Comments / 0

