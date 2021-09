Scripture-Based Answers to Some GOSPEL WHYS, a new book by Kelly Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. In this day and age, the world is very loud and distracting. We are constantly bombarded with anti-morals, anti-Christian, and anti-religion messages through all types of media. The Scriptures cover about 6000 years of man's history. The messages found within them were consistent throughout this history. Scripture-Based Answers to Some GOSPEL WHYS uses the scriptures to show how organized religion, faith, repentance, and much more is relevant in our lives. If this book can guide even one person to have more peace, direction, and foundation in their lives, it has served its purpose.