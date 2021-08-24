National Slovenian Home Holds Rockin’ Fundraiser
Local quintet The Sunrise Jones performs a variety of familiar pop rock cover tunes, but they’re especially known foe their faithful renditions of Beatles songs. This isn’t something we’d normally cover — if this is your thing you already know about them — but this Friday August 27 the Slovenian National Home, on St. Clair is hosting a special performance by the band “to reengage patrons, raise funds, and bring music back to its hall after a long and challenging year.”coolcleveland.com
Comments / 0