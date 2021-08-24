Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

National Slovenian Home Holds Rockin’ Fundraiser

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal quintet The Sunrise Jones performs a variety of familiar pop rock cover tunes, but they’re especially known foe their faithful renditions of Beatles songs. This isn’t something we’d normally cover — if this is your thing you already know about them — but this Friday August 27 the Slovenian National Home, on St. Clair is hosting a special performance by the band “to reengage patrons, raise funds, and bring music back to its hall after a long and challenging year.”

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Alternative Rock#Ice Cold#Sunrise Jones#Bootleg Service#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy