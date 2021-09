Police are investigating a central Salina vehicle burglary in which more than $1,600 worth of items were stolen earlier this week. Jacob Allison, 19, of Salina, reported that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone entered his 1993 Honda Accord while it was parked in the 600 block of S. Second Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Allison thought all doors were locked, however, there were no signs of forced entry, Forrester said.