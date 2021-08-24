Local couple stranded overseas for days after testing positive for COVID-19

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was supposed to be a birthday trip, a dream vacation to the Caribbean. But for a Collierville couple, that dream turned into a nightmare.

They were stranded overseas for days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tony Sarwar and his wife Angela said getting medical care for their severe symptoms was nearly impossible, and getting back into the U.S. was even more difficult.

They’re now sharing their story to warn people who may be planning to travel overseas.

“I really started to feel my body shut down from the inside out.”

What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in paradise quickly turned into a fight for survival for the couple.

The two traveled to a resort in St. Lucia, and almost immediately, Tony started having pain in his legs.

“He was having trouble walking and tried to push through it for the next few days,” Angela told FOX13.

The day before the couple was supposed to return home, they tested positive for COVID-19 and were told to isolate themselves in their room at the resort for the next 10 days.

“After that, we took a nosedive for the worse. Both of us had very different symptoms were just absolutely miserable,” Angela said.

As their conditions worsened, they say a rusted-down ambulance took them to a hospital.

Angela said conditions at the hospital were deplorable by being denied water and medicine.

“We had sweated through our clothes and our bedsheets,” she said. “You could ring them out, and there’s no windows or doors — it’s about 100 degrees inside.”

At this point, Tony says he was so sick he couldn’t talk or walk.

They say hospital officials told them they couldn’t leave.

But despite that, Angela says she eventually secured a medevac company to fly them to a hospital in the states.

“Finally, we got a hospital in East Texas that said we have a bed for you for 48 hours. And that was amongst many of our saving graces that allowed us out of there,” she said.

After getting the treatment they needed, Angela and Tony are finally back and recovering at their home in Collierville. The couple said the messages and support from their friends and family are what got them through.

“In that moment, that’s what we needed. We needed that community from everyone, all the love, and all the prayers,” Tony said.

If you are planning to travel overseas, the couple said their situation highlights the importance of knowing what the medical care is like where you are going, and what your options are if you get sick.

©2021 Cox Media Group