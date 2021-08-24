The Missing Link to Safely Power All ECUs

The challenge is adding that memory density without increasing the cost of the device or system too much. Consumers have an insatiable demand for more functionality in their smart electronics – whether that be their mobile phones, consumer electronics devices, or auto entertainment systems. This is where storage selection has been, and will continue to be, absolutely critical. All of these systems have become extremely complex over the last decade, and designers continually need more density in their Flash memory to store the code that will provide the next wave innovative capabilities and features. The challenge, however, is adding that density without increasing the cost of the device or system too much. As history has proven, consumers want more features and functionality, but they are not willing to pay much more for it. That puts the task onto the device makers to figure out how to get faster memory functions so that consumers have better user experiences, but without significantly increasing the cost for both the manufacturers and the users.