NHL releases full preseason schedule

By USA TODAY Sports
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMopd_0bao4grP00

The NHL has released its full preseason schedule (Sept. 25 to Oct. 9), but the game that will draw the most attention is Sept. 26 at Spokane, Washington.

That's when the expansion Seattle Kraken will play their first game. They will play three "home" games at neutral sites in the state during the preseason because Climate Pledge Arena won't be ready until Oct. 23, their regular-season home opener.

The New York Islanders will play their "home" preseason games in Bridgeport, Connecticut, because UBS Arena won't be ready until Nov. 20.

The regular season will open Oct. 12 .

The full preseason schedule (all times are p.m. ET; for neutral-site games, the designated road team listed first):

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Montreal at Toronto, 2

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Nashville at Florida (split-squad doubleheader), 2 and 6

Boston at Washington, 5

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8

San Jose (split squad) at Anaheim, 8

Edmonton at Calgary, 9

Vancouver vs. Seattle, at Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena), 9

San Jose (split squad) at Vegas, 10

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Toronto at Montreal, 7

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, British Columbia (Abbotsford Centre), 10

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Boston at NY Rangers, 7

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7

Buffalo at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Seattle at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Vegas, 10

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

New Jersey at Washington, 7

St. Louis at Columbus, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30

Florida at Dallas, 8

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Calgary, 9

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30

Minnesota at Colorado, 9

Vegas vs. Los Angeles, at Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Arena), 10

San Jose at Anaheim, 10

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Dallas at Florida, 7

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Edmonton vs. Seattle, at Everett, Wash. (Angel of the Winds Arena), 10

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Anaheim at Arizona, 6

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7

NY Rangers at Boston, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7

New Jersey vs. NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena), 7

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Chicago vs. St. Louis, at Independence, Missouri (Cable Dahmer Arena), 8

Calgary vs. Seattle, at Kent, Washington (Accesso ShowWare Center), 10

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7

MONDAY, OCT. 4

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Washington at New Jersey, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Colorado at Minnesota, 8

Calgary at Edmonton, 9

Anaheim at San Jose, 10

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Nashville at Carolina, 7

Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena), 7

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Florida (Amway Center), 7

St. Louis at Dallas, 8

Vegas at Colorado, 9

Seattle at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Washington at Boston, 7

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7

Detroit at Columbus, 7

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Colorado at Dallas, 8

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Vegas, 10

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Columbus at St. Louis, 8

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Detroit at Buffalo, 3

Carolina at Nashville, 4

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Dallas at Colorado, 7

NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena), 7

Vegas at San Jose, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL releases full preseason schedule

