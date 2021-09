In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many of our friends to the east of us in Louisiana can use a helping hand, and United Way of Acadiana is trying to do just that. United Way of Acadiana has announced a food and supply drive that will kick off this Friday, September 3, 2021, in efforts of gathering supplies needed by the victims of Hurricane Ida. The drive will run from September 3-17, Monday to Friday (with the exception of Labor Day).