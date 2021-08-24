Cancel
Re: The jags play calling is trash

 10 days ago

They must have no worries about getting Trevor valuable reps with this play calling. I feel bad for Trevor - The Jags may have the worst offense,. maybe the worst team in the NFL. I have seen Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields so far this preseason, and all three have looked great at times, and none of those have struggled like Trevor. He just does not look the least bit comfortable out there, and while he is under tremendous, constant pressure due to a ###### offensive line, he is holding the ball too long; he needs to get rid of it quicker. I don't know if his receivers just can't seperate or they are running the wrong routes or what, but the Jags O looks like crap.

