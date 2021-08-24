Cancel
Marquez Callaway makes two spectacular touchdown catches for Saints

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 10 days ago

If Jameis Winston wins the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition, it looks like Marquez Callaway will be his go-to wide receiver. The Winston-to-Callaway connection has already accounted for a pair of highlight touchdowns in Monday night’s New Orleans-Jacksonville preseason game. Both TD catches can be seen in the video below:

