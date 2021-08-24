3 killed in fire at Tukwila apartment building identified

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner has identified the three people who were killed last week in a fire at a Tukwila apartment building.

According to fire officials, the three victims at Maple Crest Apartments were all found in the same ground-floor apartment, KOMO-TV reported.

The coroner identified the victims as Alixzandra Chalcraft, 22; Elliott Chalcraft, 3; and Roberto Sellem, 41.

The medical examiner’s office said Sellem and Elliott died from “toxic asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion” while Alixzandra Chalcraft died from “inhalation of toxic products of combustion and thermal injury.”

Four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities have said.

Investigators have not yet disclosed what caused the fire, which started shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. Residents scrambled to get out of the building, erected in the early 1960s.

Several hot spots smoldered several hours after the blaze because firefighters were reluctant to saturate the site due to landslide concerns.

Fire officials have said the apartment fire uprooted 56 residents.