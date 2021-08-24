Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tukwila, WA

3 killed in fire at Tukwila apartment building identified

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner has identified the three people who were killed last week in a fire at a Tukwila apartment building.

According to fire officials, the three victims at Maple Crest Apartments were all found in the same ground-floor apartment, KOMO-TV reported.

The coroner identified the victims as Alixzandra Chalcraft, 22; Elliott Chalcraft, 3; and Roberto Sellem, 41.

The medical examiner’s office said Sellem and Elliott died from “toxic asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion” while Alixzandra Chalcraft died from “inhalation of toxic products of combustion and thermal injury.”

Four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities have said.

Investigators have not yet disclosed what caused the fire, which started shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. Residents scrambled to get out of the building, erected in the early 1960s.

Several hot spots smoldered several hours after the blaze because firefighters were reluctant to saturate the site due to landslide concerns.

Fire officials have said the apartment fire uprooted 56 residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

555K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tukwila, WA
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Accidents
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Tukwila, WA
Accidents
Tukwila, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Tukwila, WA
Government
King County, WA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#Ap#Komo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

MIAMI (AP) — A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday. Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy