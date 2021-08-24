A’s locked in tight AL wild card race with Mariners, Yankees coming to Oakland

It is hard to build and sustain a winning major league team without a solid farm system. While some fans scoff at prospect rankings, it has been shown time and again that teams that rank near the top of the prospect rankings often follow with trips to the playoffs. Kansas City, Atlanta, San Diego, Tampa Bay and the Yankees are all teams that in recent history had the best farm system in the game shortly before reaching the playoffs, and in the case of the Royals winning it all. Baseball America recently released their mid-season organizational talent rankings, making it clear that the Yankees will have plenty of talented young players to deal with in the near future — every other team in the American League East ranked inside the top 10 systems in baseball.