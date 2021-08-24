A’s locked in tight AL wild card race with Mariners, Yankees coming to Oakland
OAKLAND — After Bay Bridge Series ended in heartbreaking fashion for the A’s, the next two series will be crucial in their pursuit of a postseason berth. The A’s play the Seattle Mariners twice at home before welcoming the New York Yankees for a four-game series over the weekend. A half-game back of the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot and 2.5 games back of the Yankees heading into Monday’s action, a winning week could go a long way toward creating some separation in the wild card chase.www.chicoer.com
Comments / 0