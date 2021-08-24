Cancel
NFL

Matt Calkins: ‘I’m not going to go all reckless cowboy out there’: Dylan Morris sticks to a simple plan as UW’s QB

By MATT CALKINS
Sacramento Bee
 10 days ago

Some quarterbacks are Lamborghinis. They turn everyone’s head when they walk in a room. They wow the crowd with their velocity and daring. They’re just not always practical, though. Brett Favre was a Lamborghini. Yes, he won a Super Bowl and three regular-season MVPs, but he led the NFL in...

Seattle, WASeattle Times

QB Dylan Morris impresses, WR Taj Davis dominates in UW Huskies’ scrimmage

Dylan Morris looked elite. That’s the word Cade Otton used, and honestly, it’s hard to argue. In Washington’s scrimmage Saturday — which was attended by roughly 1,500 spectators inside Husky Stadium — the second-year starter from Puyallup completed 17 of 26 passes, throwing for 214 yards with two passing touchdowns as well as a rushing score.
NFLSeattle Times

When adversity hits, unflappable UW Huskies QB Dylan Morris has always rung the bell

That’s how the light gets in. Every quarterback has cracks. There are no perfect passers. Some still ring the bell. (Or in this case, sound the siren.) For two quarters inside Husky Stadium, the siren didn’t sound. It was Nov. 28, 2020, and the Utah Utes entered the locker room with a 21-0 lead. The first half was marred by a pair of Dylan Morris interceptions, the first two picks of the redshirt freshman quarterback’s college career. He went 10 for 18 for 77 yards and the aforementioned interceptions, admitting last week that he “got fooled into some things.” And after narrowing the gap to 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Morris momentarily cracked again, woefully underthrowing a deep ball intended for wide-open Washington wide receiver Ty Jones that was intercepted by Utah safety Vonte Davis instead.
