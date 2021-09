PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee declined Tuesday to say more about the controversy that led to his chief of staff's resignation a day earlier, but he doubled down on his Oct. 1 deadline for health-care workers across the state to get inoculated against COVID-19. When asked at his weekly news conference about protests from some vaccine-resistant workers and pleas from a home health-care lobbying group for an exemption, McKee said: "Health-care workers are keeping people healthy, and they need to be healthy to do that."