Animal control officer hospitalized after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Riverside
A Riverside County animal control officer was hospitalized Monday after suffering punctures and lacerations to his leg following an attack by two pit bulls, officials said. Officer Michael Cox responded to a call in the 2500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Riverside around 11:20 a.m., regarding a complaint from a property owner claiming four dogs were on his vacant, fenced property, Riverside County Animal Services said in a news release.ktla.com
Comments / 2