Riverside, CA

Animal control officer hospitalized after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Riverside

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Riverside County animal control officer was hospitalized Monday after suffering punctures and lacerations to his leg following an attack by two pit bulls, officials said. Officer Michael Cox responded to a call in the 2500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Riverside around 11:20 a.m., regarding a complaint from a property owner claiming four dogs were on his vacant, fenced property, Riverside County Animal Services said in a news release.

ktla.com

