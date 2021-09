Thanks in large part to Xena: Warrior Princess showing off her action-star skills, whenever fans start speculating about performers that could join a major blockbuster, actor Lucy Lawless is a name that is often tossed around. While there are certainly elements of joining a major franchise that appeal to Lawless, she recently detailed that taking on an action-packed endeavor has never really been up her alley and she's happy to leave that part of her career behind her, while also admitting she'd like to take on some opportunities behind the camera. Lawless can next be seen in Season 2 of My Life Is Murder, which premieres on Acorn TV on August 30th.