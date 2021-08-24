Special Weather Statement issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ziebach and southeastern Perkins Counties through 800 PM MDT At 722 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glad Valley, or 26 miles north of Dupree, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ziebach and southeastern Perkins Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
