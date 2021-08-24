Filmmaker Spike Lee shares 9/11 conspiracy theories while discussing new movie
Filmmaker and Democrat ally Spike Lee shared his belief in 9/11 conspiracies in an interview for his latest project. On Monday, Lee spoke with New York Times writer Reggie Ugwu to discuss his new eight-hour documentary series "New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½." The four-part installment, which first premiered on HBO on Sunday, focused primarily on New Yorkers and their reactions to both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the September 11 World Trade Center attacks.www.foxnews.com
