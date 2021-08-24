Anderson County sees record employment numbers
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Despite the pandemic, Anderson County is seeing record numbers for employment. July's Local Area Employment Statistics show 89,322 are employed for July 2021. That's the highest it has been since June 2019, which was 88,841. There is a local, employment increase of 3,000 since July 2020. And the unemployment rate dropped to four percent from 4.3 percent. In July 2020, that rate was 7.2 percent.www.foxcarolina.com
