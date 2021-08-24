Hospital Links Pregnant Woman’s Death To COVID-19 Vaccine
A hospital in India has linked the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman to a complication associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. Mahima Mathew, a resident in the Kottayam district in Kerala, India, was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she died on Aug. 20. According to the initial death report released by officials in Mar Sleeva Medicity, Mathew had received her first dose of Covishield on Aug. 6.www.ibtimes.com
