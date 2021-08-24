Cancel
Public Health

Hospital Links Pregnant Woman’s Death To COVID-19 Vaccine

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital in India has linked the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman to a complication associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. Mahima Mathew, a resident in the Kottayam district in Kerala, India, was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she died on Aug. 20. According to the initial death report released by officials in Mar Sleeva Medicity, Mathew had received her first dose of Covishield on Aug. 6.

www.ibtimes.com

