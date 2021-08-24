Cancel
Senior member of Alabama’s active NFL alumni released

By Mark Inabinett
The senior member of Alabama’s contingent in the NFL lost that title on Monday when the Baltimore Ravens released offensive tackle Andre Smith. Smith hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since Nov. 10, 2019, and will need a new team to continue a career that began as the sixth player picked in the 2009 NFL Draft.

