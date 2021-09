Firkser failed to catch his only target in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears. The Titans rested most of their starters and key personnel in the preseason finale, and while Firkser wasn't in that group, all his snaps came early in the game before he gave way to other tight ends. With Jonnu Smith now in New England, Firkser is expected to emerge as the Titans' primary receiving option at TE heading into his fourth NFL campaign, but it's not clear if his snap count will see a significant increase if the team doesn't view him as a reliable blocking option.