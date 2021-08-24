Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Unremarkable over two exhibitions
Griffin is 12-for-22 for 92 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions over the Buccaneers' first two preseason games. Griffin has put together matching 6-for-11 tallies in that pair of exhibitions, and with an average of just 4.2 yards per attempt, he's clearly been limited to short throws. The 31-year-old did not attempt a pass last season as the third quarter, and with head coach Bruce Arians having previous experience with last season's No. 2 Blaine Gabbert, it appears Griffin could be headed to another year of perpetual inactive status if he does stick on the roster.www.cbssports.com
