Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Unremarkable over two exhibitions

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Griffin is 12-for-22 for 92 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions over the Buccaneers' first two preseason games. Griffin has put together matching 6-for-11 tallies in that pair of exhibitions, and with an average of just 4.2 yards per attempt, he's clearly been limited to short throws. The 31-year-old did not attempt a pass last season as the third quarter, and with head coach Bruce Arians having previous experience with last season's No. 2 Blaine Gabbert, it appears Griffin could be headed to another year of perpetual inactive status if he does stick on the roster.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhibitions#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Morning

After six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, backup quarterback Ryan Griffin is being released. The Bucs have completely reshaped their quarterback room in recent years. Last year, the team let Jameis Winston walk, bringing in the legendary Tom Brady. The gambit immediately paid dividends. Brady led the team to a surprising Super Bowl win in 2020-21.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers depth chart 2021: Tampa Bay's opening 53-man roster entering regular season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to attempt something that hasn't been done in the NFL since the 2003, 2004 seasons: Win back-to-back Super Bowls. The Bucs just put the finishing touches on the preseason over the weekend and will now march into the regular season to officially begin their title defense. Head coach Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht made tremendous headway this offseason by retaining every starter from that championship-winning squad of a year ago over the last few months and should put them on a solid path towards repeating.
NFLbuccaneers.com

Ryan Griffin, Antonio Hamilton Among Bucs' Cuts to Get to 53

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 23 roster moves on Tuesday, in the process trimming their numbers to the regular-season limit of 53 players before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Those moves included the waiver of 15 players who are not yet vested veterans, including rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox, a seventh-round...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Does nothing with two grabs

Miller secured two of three targets for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. The third-year speedster has had a solid camp by all accounts, but he was a non-factor Saturday night while catching his two passes from Ryan Griffin. Miller seems to have a fairly secure grip on a roster spot, but he could certainly lose snaps to both Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden behind the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown as the season progresses.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Struggles in second exhibition

Mickens secured his only target for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Sunday. Mickens logged a solid 27 snaps from scrimmage Saturday, but the fact he did virtually nothing with them while fellow wideouts Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson combined for a 6-78 line certainly doesn't help his chances at a roster spot. Moreover, Mickens didn't get any reps as a returner, a role that he'd almost certainly need to shine in to help secure a roster spot. The good news for Mickens is that he should once again be afforded ample playing time in the preseason finale against the Texans on Saturday.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tallies two receptions

Evans recorded two receptions on three targets for 20 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. Evans played for three drives alongside the majority of the team's offensive starters. He caught a pair of passes that went for nine and 11 yards respectively, but he was quiet otherwise. As has been the case for each of the last seven seasons, Evans will be a focal point of the offense and will look to get off to a hot start in Week 1 against Dallas.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Looks good in final exhibition

Brown recorded four receptions on five targets for 42 yards in Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans. Brown took part in three offensive series with the rest of the starters. Chris Godwin stole the show with three receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, though Brown led the team in targets and receptions. Brown was used primarily around the line of scrimmage, but that could have been the product of a preseason game plan. He figures to be heavily involved in the team's Week 1 matchup against Dallas, though he will have to compete for targets with Mike Evans and Godwin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy