NFL

Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Praised by Arians following start

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Gabbert started Saturday night's 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night and went 3-for-6 for 33 yards. He also fumbled once but recovered. Despite the unremarkable numbers and the near turnover, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports Arians has been very pleased with the projected No. 2 quarterback's recent work. "I think Blaine has been really, really good," said Arians. "He had great practices against [the Titans]. If we catch the ball for him, he's going to take us right down the field and score again. So I've got all the confidence in the world." Gabbert saw action in four games last season and went 9-for-16 for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he appears set to beat out Ryan Griffin for the top backup job for the second consecutive season.

