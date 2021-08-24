Cancel
Former employee convicted of defrauding Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
 10 days ago
The former manager of a construction enterprise owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has pleaded guilty for his role in a fraud scheme that cost the tribes more than $50,000. Thomas Valentino Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization, and has agreed to pay...

