PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs: Updated Points Standings Heading Into the BMW Championship After Tony Finau’s Huge Win at the Northern Trust
It took five days and a 73rd hole, but the first leg of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs is finally in the books. On a wild Monday at the Northern Trust at Liberty National, Tony Finau picked up the biggest win of his career by running down world No. 1 Jon Rahm before besting 54-hole co-leader Cameron Smith in a sudden-death playoff. With the victory, Finau now leads the FedEx Cup points standings as he and 69 others now look ahead to the BMW Championship.www.sportscasting.com
