Bunceton volleyball coach Christin Rutledge realizes the task at hand for the Lady Dragons in 2021. With 11 girls suited out for the upcoming season, six of which are returning starters, Rutledge said the Lady Dragons have a positive outlook and are ready to start the season. “We are hoping to improve our game and pick up a few wins,” Rutledge said. “The key to the season is keeping a positive mindset and working hard.”