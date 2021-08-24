Aug. 23 Novak Weather: Severe storms Tuesday morning; big rains this week

Effective: 2021-09-02 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Geary; Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GEARY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Latimer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Latimer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
