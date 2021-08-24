Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Aug. 23 Novak Weather: Severe storms Tuesday morning; big rains this week

By Novak Weather
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsEfS_0banyZWq00
  • The continued active weather pattern that will dominate our weather thru this week/weekend.
  • The potential for torrential RAINS with localized flooding across much of MN/WI over the next 5 days.
  • The threat for severe weather tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Novak#Mn Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Topeka, KSWIBW

Severe storms tonight paired with heavy rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening starting in North-Central Kansas then moving south and east across Northeast Kansas overnight into Friday morning. All hazards exists in North-Central Kansas including a low tornado risk while farther east the main hazards will include wind gusts up to 60 mph and very heavy rainfall area wide.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Mild weather this week; when will the rain return?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of September has brought very mild weather. The next several days will have temperatures in the 70s. It’s possible the rain will return Sunday; there’s a small chance of showers. When did you last see the sun? I hope you said goodbye... cloudy...
Hillsborough County, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Thursday’s weather: Sunshine will break through after morning rain subsides

Rain ends this morning with some sun this afternoon. Not as warm as yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over southern New Hampshire through 9 a.m. as the remnants of Ida moves away from New England. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible. This amount of rainfall may be enough to cause flash flooding and flooding of smaller rivers and streams. Flooding of urban and poor drainage flooding may also occur.
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

It's a really pleasant start to Thursday with a lack of humidity and heat. Get ready for a cool Labor Day weekend as a cold front passes through the north Georgia area.
Environmentutv44.com

Less rain ahead with lovely Labor Day weekend weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Happy Thursday everyone! Plan for a terrific Thursday with just a few splash and dash showers and thunderstorms. During the peak heating of the day, it will hit 90 degrees. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents today then a low risk Saturday and...
Environmentnbcboston.com

Quiet Weekend Follows Regionwide Torrential Rain, Floods

The remnant of once-Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain to southern New England overnight. The storm prompted multiple motor vehicle rescues and delayed school openings due to flooded roadways and streets. A wide swath of 3 to 4” of rain, with localized amounts of 5 to 6+”, fell across the region.
EnvironmentWPMI

Less rain ahead with lovely Labor Day weekend weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Happy Thursday everyone! Plan for a terrific Thursday with just a few splash and dash showers and thunderstorms. During the peak heating of the day, it will hit 90 degrees. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents today then a low risk Saturday and...
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Geary; Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GEARY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Latimer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Latimer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRIS...SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Council Grove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Council Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy