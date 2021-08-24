Aug. 23 Novak Weather: Severe storms Tuesday morning; big rains this week

Rain ends this morning with some sun this afternoon. Not as warm as yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over southern New Hampshire through 9 a.m. as the remnants of Ida moves away from New England. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible. This amount of rainfall may be enough to cause flash flooding and flooding of smaller rivers and streams. Flooding of urban and poor drainage flooding may also occur.