Congress & Courts

Murphy: We may have to “call Taliban’s bluff,’ stay past withdrawal deadline

MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Of course it would be better to get all of this done by the 31st. But it may be that we have to call the Taliban’s bluff here,” says Sen. Chris Murphy. Aug. 24, 2021.

Fox News

Bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus calls on Biden to extend Afghanistan withdrawal deadline past Aug. 31

The House Problem Solvers Caucus has voted to officially call on President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 withdrawal date from Afghanistan as the administration scrambles to evacuate Americans stranded in Taliban-controlled Kabul. "As Democrats and Republicans, we stand united in our commitment to protecting U.S. citizens, diplomats, intelligence...
Foreign Policypersecution.org

Taliban Threatens Biden Over Possible Extension of Withdrawal Deadline

08/23/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – The Taliban has told the United States and the United Kingdom that if they do not completely withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31, it will retaliate. The UK Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, has said that the evacuation has now come down to hours rather than weeks, though President Biden pushed back on the August 31 deadline, saying that the evacuation process will likely be hard and painful and that conversations about extending the evacuation timeline are ongoing.
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Demands to Know Why Biden Administration Sharing Intelligence With the Taliban

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding answers regarding the administration’s decision to share intelligence and the names of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies with the Taliban.
Foreign PolicyMSNBC

GOP struggles to come up with an Afghanistan policy of its own

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee insisted this week that he and his colleagues "will not tolerate" the Biden administration's efforts "to strike a deal with the Taliban." It was a familiar message: Many prominent GOP voices in recent weeks have denounced U.S. negotiations with the Taliban in no uncertain terms.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Fmr. Defense Secy. Cohen: 'The Taliban will need our help'

Former Defense Secretary and former Senator Bill Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and how the U.S. may still have leverage to evacuate the Afghan allies that have been left behind. "I think the Taliban will need our help. They are economically unsure and they may come under attack by Al Qaeda or ISIS," he says. "So it may be ironic that the very people that have been fighting us will need us in order to stay safe and in power themselves."Sept. 1, 2021.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Shaheen: U.S. leaves behind ‘an uncertain future for the women and girls of Afghanistan’

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to evaluate the president's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and discuss the impact the and the departure are leaving on the country. Sen. Shaheen says, "I think it's been a remarkable operation to get over 20,000 Afghans and American citizens out of the country, those people who helped us, but clearly, we are leaving behind some American citizens many of the men and women who helped us are military over the 20 years, and an uncertain future for the women and girls of Afghanistan."Sept. 1, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsCNN

There's less than a week until the US's Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

US embassy warns Americans at certain gates in Kabul to "leave immediately" The US Embassy in Kabul advised US citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately,” noting “security threats outside the gates.”. CNN reported earlier of “very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K against crowds. Some...
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.

