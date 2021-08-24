Gunfire Injures Five Men at Vigil for Old Town Nightclub Shooting Victim
One night after a shooting in an Old Town club killed a 25-year-old Portland man, police say five more men were wounded at a vigil at the same nightclub. JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge, a cocktail bar on the corner of Northwest Everett Street and 4th Avenue. Police say at least 40 patrons were in the club when Herring was killed, but none have spoken to investigators.www.wweek.com
