A new baseball league starting up this week in Howell will seek to provide players with unique medical and/or learning needs a chance to hit the ball and touch them all. The Howell Area Junior Baseball Association (HAJBA) will be kicking off their Challenge League this Wednesday at Northwest Elementary School in Howell. Dr. Sarah Dunkle-Jackson, known as Coach Sarah to most, told Mike & Jon in the Morning that the idea for the league came about through the years that she helped to coach her own kids’ teams. "We had some kiddos who kind of struggled in the traditional league and they would quit, and we'd say 'No, no no, we want to make sure you have an opportunity to play ball' and some families also reached out and I said 'Let's just make sure we get this done.'