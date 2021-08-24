Cancel
Soccer

Lady Cardinals to field an experienced team

Alliance Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Valley Head Coach Greg Donahue has 12 returning letter winners heading into the upcoming girls soccer season. Back for the Lady Cardinals are seniors Zu Heredia (defense), Audrey Dennison (midfield), Alexis Dotson (forward) and Kylee Campbell (defense); juniors Emma Mace (defense), Emma Frazier (defense), Elaina White (defense), Ali Winters (striker) and Morgan VanMeter (keeper); and sophomores Nadelie Perdew (striker), Macy Gotschall (midfield) and Lina Heredia (midfield).

www.the-review.com

