INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD COULD SEE ABOUT $1 MILLION BUDGET SURPLUS

During Monday night’s Indiana School Board Meeting, it was announced that the district could see close to a $1 million surplus from the 2020-2021 budget. Board vice president Julia Trimarchi-Cuccaro said that the surplus came from some expenditures not costing as much, and some revenues coming in stronger than expected. She also cited the ESSER funding that the district will receive. She also said that the surplus could be used for some future projects.