Chelsea Green Discusses WWE Trying to Trademark Her Name After Release
Chelsea Green recently discussed the recent situation where WWE was trying to trademark her name following her release from the company. As you may recall, Green tweeted out earlier this month that she was “in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name” after being told about it online. WWE quickly contacted Green and agreed to drop the application, and Green discussed the incident on her Green With Envy podcast. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:411mania.com
