Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 719 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Magdalena, or 23 miles west of Socorro, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential rainfall and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Magdalena. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 99 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH