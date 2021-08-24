Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A’s locked in tight AL wild card race with Mariners, Yankees coming to Oakland

By Shayna Rubin
Marin Independent Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — After Bay Bridge Series ended in heartbreaking fashion for the A’s, the next two series will be crucial in their pursuit of a postseason berth. The A’s play the Seattle Mariners twice at home before welcoming the New York Yankees for a four-game series over the weekend. A half-game back of the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot and 2.5 games back of the Yankees heading into Monday’s action, a winning week could go a long way toward creating some separation in the wild card chase.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Seattle Mariners#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Astros 6 3#Indians#The Chicago White Sox#American League West#Il#Mri#The American League East#The Tampa Bay Rays#Blue Jays#Mvp#The Blue Jays#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: New arrivals and help coming soon

The Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch sees some new arrivals. Things have not been going well for the Boston Red Sox lately. That’s putting it aggressively nicely. They’ve been in an absolute spiral for the last month and have dropped all the way down into third place, and suddenly are on the outside looking in.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole proves again why he’s Yankees’ wild-card weapon

Gerrit Cole was so masterful under pressure Wednesday, so man-versus-boys dominant, that he allowed Yankees fans to gather themselves, take a deep breath, and exhale slowly. Their nightmare scenario remains an abrupt postseason exit — via the fickle forces of wild-card baseball — and that isn’t going to change. But...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Reds, Padres refuse to pull away from Cardinals in wild card race

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds refuse to let the Cardinals fall out of the wild card race. The Padres capped a miserable 1-6 road trip with a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies Wednesday. They also lost newly-signed pitcher Jake Arrieta to a hamstring strain. “We’re pissed off,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Strong farm systems across the AL East will keep the pressure on the Yankees for years to come

It is hard to build and sustain a winning major league team without a solid farm system. While some fans scoff at prospect rankings, it has been shown time and again that teams that rank near the top of the prospect rankings often follow with trips to the playoffs. Kansas City, Atlanta, San Diego, Tampa Bay and the Yankees are all teams that in recent history had the best farm system in the game shortly before reaching the playoffs, and in the case of the Royals winning it all. Baseball America recently released their mid-season organizational talent rankings, making it clear that the Yankees will have plenty of talented young players to deal with in the near future — every other team in the American League East ranked inside the top 10 systems in baseball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy