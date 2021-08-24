Cancel
Family Relationships

Family bonds through bookbinding

By KMGH Staff
ABC Action News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KMGH) — The Denver Bookbinding Company has something in common with the books they work on every day: They’ve both been around awhile. “A Bible just left us from 1702. It was a Dutch Bible,” owner Gail Lindley said. The company repairs old books and has been doing so...

www.abcactionnews.com

Manteca, CA

Woman reunited with family through DNA test kit

MANTECA, California (KOVR) — A Manteca woman wanted to know about who she is and where she comes from, so she took a 23andMe DNA test to find out. When she got the results earlier this summer, she learned she had family members only miles away. Flipping through a photo...
Madisonville, KY

Childress family continuing to spread ministry through song

What started as a weekend family hobby has now crossed three generations for the Childress family, who are celebrating 50 years in gospel music as they prepare for their 13th Gospel Music Extravaganza in September. Marlene Childress, the matriarch of the family, said they started singing as a way to...
Tucson, AZ

162nd Wing strengthens family bonds with local retreat

TUCSON, Ariz. — For service members, deployments, long hours and high-stress situations are often a fact of life. These challenges not only affect the service member, but also the people who depend on them and support them as they support the nation — their families. Last month, 20 162nd Wing...
Wellington, KS

Families feeling the impact of COVID-19 spreading through Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday night at Wellington’s School Board meeting, a local pastor addressed the board. “First week, he came down with COVID, then subsequently went home, his mother was infected, his niece was infected, and one of the other family members,” said Friendly Second Baptist Church Pastor Paul Carr.
Family Relationships

Susan Campbell (opinion): Delta broke through my family

My husband and I are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, so when he came home with congestion and a headache, I, the gentle companion, never once thought “COVID.” I thought “summer cold” and chastised him for working while sick. We have been married a long time. He ignored me, mixed...
Charities

Family bonds grow after sergeant donates kidney to brother

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — When an Air Force Recruiting Service first sergeant’s brother needed a kidney transplant, he put family ahead of his career. Master Sgt. Christopher Florida, 339th Recruiting Squadron, Clinton Township, Mich., knew his brother had a kidney ailment for years, but didn’t realize how severe it was until his brother revealed he needed a transplant.
Politics
The Independent

Tennessee family begs for help digging through flood debris where they believe their teenage daughter is stuck

A family in Waverly, Tennessee is pleading for help digging through the flood debris where they believe their teen daughter is stuck.Lilly Bryant, 15, was last seen on Saturday morning as floodwaters swept her away and slammed her into a tree, her family says. The teenager’s aunt, Tarri Holderman, believes she is somewhere in the area, buried under the wreckage left behind.“There is so much debris and we just need people to come out to move this stuff so we can see underneath,” Ms Holderman told WZTV.The distraught aunt says she and the rest of the family have called hospitals...
Health
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Drinks
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Relationship Advice

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Religion
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religion

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religion

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.

