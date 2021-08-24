Cancel
Saint Francis hospital dealing with COVID uptick

By Vincent Hill
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 10 days ago
As of Monday, Saint Francis hospital was treating 282 COVID-19 patients.

According to hospital tracking, 91 percent or 256 of those patients are not vaccinated. Nine of the patients are considered pediatric, which is defined as someone 21 years old are younger.

But it's not just patients being affected by the disease.

Christy Pisarra is the Director of Acute Care.“Today we lost one of nurse’s husband," Pisarra said. "This story is just going to keep repeating itself, until we’re able to get through this.”

Pisarra's unit deals directly with the most critical COVID patients and they hear the worse.

Pisarra said, "We even have patients who are making sure their affairs are in order."

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

