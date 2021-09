The New Orleans Saints took on the Jaguars in their second preseason game of 2021 and here’s what we learned about the black and gold after the game concluded. In case you haven’t heard by now, Marquez Callaway had himself a night in the Caesars Superdome, grabbing five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns. This all came in the first quarter of action too and Callaway went from a rather unknown player to someone on most people’s radars now.