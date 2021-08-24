Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

Debate Over Masks In Newport Beach Schools Continues

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSa9H_0bantxL700

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The Newport Beach City Council and the Newport Beach school district cannot seem to agree on a consensus about what to do regarding whether masks should be required.

A group of mothers in Newport Beach is inviting their friends to voice support for a mask-optional policy, something that they call parental rights.

Some on the Newport Beach City Council, which has no power over what goes on in the local schools, want this option for the parents.

The group, Concerned Moms of Newport, is rallying supporters on social media for Tuesday’s city council meeting in Newport Beach, where the issue of masks in schools is expected to draw a big crowd.

“There’s been a lot of pushback about having kids come to school without masks,” said parent Michelle Scherer. “I’m really concerned about that. I’ve seen my daughter who’s been out of school for a year now and how the masks have affected her negatively.

Councilman Noah Blom introduced a resolution about giving parents a choice about whether their children should be masked or vaccinated at school, but the vote is purely symbolic.

“I think it’s tough for students to read the faces of their peers, to learn how about how to interact with each other, read emotions. It’s very important at that young age that they have those skills developed, and wearing a mask at all times has got to be tough for those children,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Muldoon.

The California Department of Public Health requires students to wear masks indoors. The city council has no power over school policies.

“Young people under 12 can’t get vaccinated and so they must wear the masks at school. It’s our only way to allow kids to stay in school together and to stop the spread,” said Katrina Foley, Second District Supervisor.

Newport Mesa Unified told CBS Los Angeles the following:

“We are not authorized to make decisions on the use of face coverings in schools or create policies related to public health. We are hopeful that with the support of our community we can keep schools open and continue to provide a safe environment for students and staff.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Health
Newport Beach, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Government
Newport Beach, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Cbsla#Newport Mesa Unified#Cbs Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Glendale Unified Requiring All Teachers, Staff To Get COVID Vaccine

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – The Glendale Unified School District is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Glendale Unified Board of Education voted Tuesday to require all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Students line up outside Richardson D. White Elementary School in Glendale, Calif. August 2021. (CBSLA) “From the moment vaccinations were first available, Glendale Unified has worked diligently with our healthcare partners to provide vaccination opportunities for employees, students, and families,” Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of our District’s continued commitment and efforts to vaccinate our community, which have resulted in an already high vaccination rate among our employees.” Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all its teachers and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. RELATED: LAUSD Teachers Union Wants Mandatory COVID Vaccinations For All Eligible Students The state of California is requiring that all teachers and school staff be either vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The Culver City Unified School District became the first in California to mandate all eligible students ages 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped by more than 20 Wednesday, while the Orange County Health Care Agency reported four more deaths that occurred this month due to the virus. The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 534 as of Wednesday, down from 556 on Tuesday, while the number of intensive care unit patients with the virus dropped from 150 to 149. The county has 22.2% of its ICU beds available and 68% of its ventilators, according to OCHCA figures. According to weekly numbers released on Tuesdays, the county’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents dropped...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County Reports 2,277 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, With Largest Increase Detected In K-12 Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths. More than 5,200 COVID-19 cases have been detected among K-12 students in Los Angeles County over the past two weeks, a number the public health director again called “sobering” today, but she and the county schools superintendent expressed confidence in safety measures being taken on campuses. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the cases are largely being detected thanks to aggressive routine screening tests, particularly within the Los Angeles Unified School District, which now accounts for nearly two-...
Altadena, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Peacock Chaos In San Gabriel Valley: LA County Board Of Supervisors Bans Feeding The Peafowl

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (CBSLA) – With many residents in the San Gabriel Valley calling foul on an overabundance of peacocks in their neighborhoods, the LA County Board of Supervisors has made it a crime to feed the birds. The penalty for feeding peafowl could result in 6 months in jail and or a fine. While some neighbors think the birds are pretty, though are tired of the noise and the mess they leave behind, the county’s decision to ban feeding them doesn’t sit right with others. Nancy Robb, an Altadena resident, said she see the birds almost every single day and is fed...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Quarantined LAUSD Students Will Soon Have Livestream Access To Their Classes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District who have to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure will soon be able to livestream their classes in order to minimize any interruptions in their learning. For the second time since school started, Joana Puccini’s 11-year-old son, Juan, is under quarantine. In both instances, the 11-year-old LAUSD middle school student was exposed to a COVID positive classmate. “One of my concerns is that he will fall behind because this is the third week of school, a new school,” Puccini said, adding that her son, who is in the sixth grade, was...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Despite Slight Decline In COVID Infections, Health Officials Remained Concerned Over Delta Variant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While Los Angeles County may be approaching a plateau in the latest coronavirus surge, health officials remained concerned about the highly contagious Delta variant. Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday that the Delta variant has “scrambled things up.” “We are seeing less transmission across the board, in general, but because the Delta variant is so capable of infecting lots of people, we still have very high numbers of people getting infected,” Dr. Ferrer said. There has been a 19% week-to-week decline in cases and an 11% decline in deaths. However, Dr. Ferrer’s office said they are preparing for the possibility of another surge in the next few weeks. On Wednesday, the County Department of Public Health reported 2,741 new COVID-19 infections, 43 additional deaths and 1,673 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

WeHo’s Famous Halloween Carnaval Canceled For Second Straight Year

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the world has been canceled for the second straight year. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies patrol West Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2020, following the cancellation of Halloween Carnaval. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The city of West Hollywood announced Wednesday that the Halloween Carnaval will not take place again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Halloween Carnaval, which first began back in 1987, normally draws tens of thousands of revelers in elaborate costumes to the streets of West Hollywood. “At this time, the city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Councilwoman Nithya Raman Introduces Motion To Improve City’s System For Reporting Hate Crimes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City Councilwoman Nithya Raman introduced a motion Wednesday aimed at improving the city’s systems for people who need to report hate crimes, citing  the disparity between the number between the number of these incidents reported to law enforcement and the number reported to the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate. Los Angeles, CA – Councilmember Nithya Raman  (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) “Since 2016, we’ve seen an unprecedented rise in hateful incidents and rhetoric in Los Angeles, including a 114% increase in reported hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Long Beach Police And Fire Departments Using Sedative On Suspects In State Of ‘Agitated Delirium’ As Part Of Pilot Program

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A pilot program in Long Beach is teaching first responders how to recognize a person experiencing “agitated delirium,” and then having a trained paramedic administer a sedative to the person, in hopes of reducing the likelihood of using force to subdue them. Body-cam video from last November shows LBPD trying to detain a man at a Metro Rail Station. The situation lasted for more than 30 minutes before the man jumped through a busted out train window toward officers. It’s these types of situations, according to Police Chief Robert Luna, that instead of officers using excessive force, a fire...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘Housing Is Key’ Assistance Site Launched For Los Angeles Renters, Landlords

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles has launched a new site to make getting rental assistance easier for both tenants and landlords. The Housing is Key rental assistance portal is now accessible at HousingIsKey.com or by calling 833-687-0967. Angelenos who have already applied for the city’s program will be contacted with instructions for their next steps. The new site includes “Apply Now” portals in several languages, including Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese and Tagalog. The relief is available for tenants who have been impacted by COVID-19 and have been unable to pay their rent, with funds paid out to the landlord...
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

Bill Passed By California State Senate Would Force Gender Neutral Displays For Child Products In Big Stores

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — Pink and blue marketing for items from toys to toothbrushes could soon be a thing of the past as California lawmakers again aim to force large department stores to display child products in a gender neutral way. The bill would not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections in department stores, but it would require retailers to have a gender neutral section to display “a reasonable selection” of items “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” The bill would only apply to department stores with 500 or more employees, so most small businesses...
Seal Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Security Cameras Installed Around Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Another local city is now using cameras to try and help police fight crime. Police installed a dozen cameras around the main shopping district in Seal Beach that have the capability to send back live pictures and record criminal activity. Downtown business owner E.J. Liston hadn’t heard about the security cameras but she said she is all for it. “I mean I think that’s a really great idea,” Liston said. “I have cameras here on my property but they only see so much.” The cameras were also installed along the beach and in parking lots. “I think there should be cameras...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA City Councilman Calls For $5 Million More To Help South LA Neighborhood Rocked By Fireworks Explosion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five million more is needed to help a South LA neighborhood devastated by a fireworks explosion, according to Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price. LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 08: Furniture is being removed from a damaged home, July 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. The home is next to where the LAPD bomb squad transferred the improvised devices into the iron chamber of a semi truck thats meant to contain such explosive. It exploded. People were allowed back into their property to see the damage. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) A $1 million...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Mobile Vaccination Clinic Begins Making Rounds At LAUSD Schools

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mobile vaccination clinic will start visiting Los Angeles schools Monday in the push to get more students vaccinated against COVID-19. (credit: CBS) The clinic started the morning out at Woodrow Wilson Senior High school, where about 20 people had signed up for appointments. However, the clinic may linger at the El Sereno campus to accommodate walk-ins. The clinic is also scheduled to make stops at Eagle Rock and San Fernando high schools. Students 12 to 15 years old must have an adult with them in order to get the shot. But 16- and 17-year-olds can just get a signed...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

CDC Urges Unvaccinated Not To Travel Over Labor Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In spite of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that unvaccinated people avoid air travel and the vaccinated continue to mask up, many travelers said the ongoing pandemic will not change their travel plans this weekend. “People at risk need to pay attention, but I think the rest of us need to live our lives and move on,” said traveler Mark Weaver. With the more contagious Delta variant circulating widely, the CDC is urging unvaccinated people to stay home, rather than go forward with travel plans. Additionally, a number of destinations are now barring unvaccinated Americans...
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

California Cannabis Dispensary Regulations Prohibiting Minors Not Working As Hoped, According to Study

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A USC-UC San Diego study released today found that California restrictions prohibiting children from cannabis dispensaries and associated cannabis marketing are not working as well as policymakers had hoped. The study in JAMA Pediatrics evaluated just how regulations designed to protect minors have held up in the five years since voters legalized cannabis. Researchers looked at 700 licensed cannabis dispensaries in California and found that many retail locations have inadequate screening processes, which allow minors to enter and view items that should be restricted to adults, 21 and older. “Our data shows that youth can potentially be exposed to...
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

10 Southern California Ecological Reserves Among 33 To Be Closed Through Sept. 17

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Following in the footsteps of the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department Of Fish and Wildlife says 33 of its wildlife area and ecological reserves across the state will be closed through mid-September due to the heightened risk of wildfire. The majority of the Fish and Wildlife properties that are immediately adjacent to the state’s national forests that will be closed through Sept. 17 are in Northern California. However, 10 in Southern California are among the reserves that will be closed. (credit: California Department of Fish & Wildlife) Most of those ecological reserves are in San Diego County, alongside the Cleveland National Forest – Plaisted Creek, Sycuan Peak, Boden Canyon, and Boulder Creek. Riverside County’s Carrizo Canyon and San Bernardino County’s Baldwin Lake, Orange County’s Coal Canyon, and Ventura County’s Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve will also be closed. While several wildfires are burning throughout California, the most concerning at the moment is the Caldor Fire threatening Lake Tahoe.
Costa Mesa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Costa Mesa Teacher Accused Of Mocking US Flag Removed From Classroom

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – An Orange County teacher caused uproar in the community over comments she made on social media about the American flag. People have been planting flags in front of Back Bay High School after an unnamed female teacher posted a video to TikTok saying that she took down the American flag from her classroom because it made her uncomfortable. “There’s no reason for any teacher at any point, especially with the way things are in Afghanistan, to have this happen in any circumstances,” said Mike McGuire, a former educator, and veteran. CBSLA reached out to the teacher for comment but she did not respond to our request. Officials said the teacher has been removed from the classroom. The Newport-Mesa Unified School District said in a statement: We assure you that we take matters like this seriously. Showing respect for our nation’s flag is an important value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees. 
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

California Recall: Gov. Gavin Newsom Visits Bay Area With 14 Days To Go; Turnout To Be Key

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – With two weeks to go until the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the Bay Area to make his case. Meanwhile, experts are saying turnout and enthusiasm will likely be key in determining if Newsom will get to keep his job. Local experts are making predictions of what the election results could be. “At this point, more Democrats than Republicans are voting,” said Jessica Levinson of Loyola Marymount University. In Oakland on Tuesday, Newsom touted the state’s vaccination program and his handling of the pandemic. “We have broken now 80% of eligible Californians having received at least one dose,” Newsom...
Riverside County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Progress Made On Chaparral Fire, All Evacuation Orders Lifted

WILDOMAR (CBSLA) – Firefighters Tuesday continued to make progress on the Chaparral Fire burning near the La Cresta community in Riverside County. A firefighter is dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire on Aug. 29, 2021. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Riverside Press-Enterprise/Getty Images) As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 1,427 acres and was 50% contained, according to CAL Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted at 12 p.m. “Activity on the Chaparral Fire has decreased significantly in the past several days,” CAL Fire said in a news release. The blaze broke out on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy