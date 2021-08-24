Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Tony Finau takes Northern Trust in playoff for first win since 2016

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Finau knew this was coming, even if no one else did. Finau closed with a final-round 65 and defeated Came Smith on the first playoff hole in Monday’s final-round finish of the Northern Trust at Jersey City’s Liberty National. The win ended a 1,975-day drought that spanned 143 tournament...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Maryland State
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Keith Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#The Northern Trust#Liberty National#Pga Tour#Eagle#Nos#Bmw Championship#101st
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
CelebritiesGolf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces His Role For The Ryder Cup

2021 has been an incredible bounceback year for golfing legend Phil Mickelson. After an eight-year drought in the majors, Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship – and he’s being rewarded with a special role in this year’s Ryder Cup. On Wednesday, Mickelson announced that he has been named assistant captain...
GolfSports Illustrated

What's Next For Phil Mickelson, Who's Probably Done for 2021

Phil Mickelson putted out on Sunday at the BMW Championship, and likely on the 2020-21 season. Mickelson’s four rounds at Caves Valley (68-77-68-74) added up to 1 under par and left him tied for dead last at the BMW Championship. The numbers also left him 70th in the post-BMW FedExCup standings, which means he will not pass “Go,” will not collect $200 and, although he is not headed straight to jail, he will not be among 30 finalist in the Tour Championship.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Bryson DeChambeau’s big problem: volatility

Bryson DeChambeau could certainly win the FedEx Cup this weekend at East Lake, but he probably won’t. The problem is volatility. I’m not talking about the kind of emotional volatility DeChambeau occasionally displays on the course. His real problem is performance volatility: the natural ups and downs of his score that are occasioned by the uber-aggressive adjustments he’s made to his swing.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.
Utah StateABC 4

Utah’s Tony Finau wins second career PGA Tournament

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (ABC4 Sports) – Tony Finau had waited five years for his second career PGA Tournament championship. So one extra day and one extra hole was alright with him. Finau fired a final round 65 to hold off Cameron Smith in a playoff The Northern Trust in Jersey...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, format, schedule: Tony Finau takes control ahead of BMW Championship

One event is over (finally), but there are still two remaining as well as the lion's share of the available bonus money still left to hand out over the next two weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Tony Finau won The Northern Trust on Monday in a playoff over Cameron Smith and is the new leader of the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. That means he's also in the driver's seat to be in the top slot at the Tour Championship where the leader goes into the tournament at 10 under.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stay hungry, Tony Finau: Northern Trust winner gobbles up supersized order, relishes congratulatory message from Tiger Woods

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – When you’re hungry, you eat. Tony Finau, starved for victory for nearly five years on the PGA Tour but rarely demoralized as he kept up the hunt, finally satisfied his ferocious appetite by coming up clutch throughout the final round and then defeating Cameron Smith in a playoff to win the Northern Trust this past Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy