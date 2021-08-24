Cancel
Dayton, MD

Traffic To Switch Lanes On Route 32 Thursday For Highway Expansion Project

By CBS Baltimore Staff
DAYTON, Md. (WJZ) — The State Highway Administration will switch traffic on Route 32 in Howard County from newly constructed travel lanes to the original lanes Thursday so crews can continue to work on the new lanes safely.

The switch will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Linden Church Road and the SHA Dayton shop, 4401 Route 32, which is a span of more than a mile. It is expected to be finished on the same day.

Crews will use flag persons and single-lane closures to alert motorists of the change.

The work is part of a $127 million project to widen Route 32 by adding an additional travel lane in both directions between Linden Church Road and the Interstate 70 ramps. The work began in 2019 and is expected to be complete in 2022.

