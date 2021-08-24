William Rodriguez-Lott, 53, Indicted For Allegedly Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was indicted last week and charged with several counts of sexually abusing a 14-year-old minor several times July 14, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

William Rodriguez-Lott Jr. was charged with two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree sex offense, Braveboy said in a statement.

Rodriguez-Lott had volunteered as a firefighter, but the statement did not specify which station or the dates he volunteered. The statement also did not indicate where Rodriguez-Lott was from, but online court records list his residence in Bowie.

Rodriguez-Lott did not know the victim, Braveboy said.

“Unfortunately, there are people who prey on children. We will hold them accountable. However, our children need to be reminded about safety on a daily basis. As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we want them to protect themselves from these types of dangers,” she said.