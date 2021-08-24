Cancel
Suspect fires at police, steals vehicle with SWAT gear

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 10 days ago

Philadelphia police said Monday night that a man on a motorcycle fired shots at officers in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspect was wanted for a crime in Delaware County.

