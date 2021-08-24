Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland senior surprised with special outing to relive favorite pastime from younger years

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 10 days ago

An Oakland man got a chance to relive his favorite pastime Sunday on the San Francisco Bay.

ABC7 News was at the Port of Oakland as David Walton set sail.

He's a resident at The Point at Rockridge, an Integral Senior Living Community.

It has a "Livin the Dream" program that allows residents to experience a day in their past or cross something new off their bucket list.

Walton had spent many years sailing around Greece, so he was excited about the opportunity to get back on the water.

"It's been a lovely, lovely day," he said. "And I woke up this morning having no idea this was going to happen, so - YEAH!"

He took a three-hour boat ride with a family friend and a neighbor.

They sailed near the Bay Bridge and along the San Francisco skyline.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

