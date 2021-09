Looking at the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning these days, a big chasm seems to be opening up: On the one side there are most of the tech companies where applying machine learning is the norm. In fact, the business models of companies such as Uber, Airbnb, Zalando, or even TikTok would no longer function today without the use of machine learning. On the other side there are large companies that, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to heavily invest into data and AI initiatives (NewVantage Partners), but only a minority report significant business impact of their initiatives. A large number of initiated ML projects remain stuck at a PoC level and fail to reach the hurdle of going into production — studies report failure rates between 80% and 90%.