Mask mandate issued for 4th county school because of COVID-19

Lake City Middle School students and staff are now required to wear masks while in school. It's the fourth Anderson County School to get a mask mandate since last Thursday. Parents can opt out of this requirements for their children by filling out a form. Masks are required for schools with a COVID-19 positive rate above 2%. Ryan Sutton, Anderson County Schools' communications and public relations coordinator, said each school must keep its mask mandate for 10 days after the last day of the above 2% positive rate.