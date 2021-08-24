Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, TN

Mask mandate issued for 4th county school because of COVID-19

Oak Ridger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake City Middle School students and staff are now required to wear masks while in school. It's the fourth Anderson County School to get a mask mandate since last Thursday. Parents can opt out of this requirements for their children by filling out a form. Masks are required for schools with a COVID-19 positive rate above 2%. Ryan Sutton, Anderson County Schools' communications and public relations coordinator, said each school must keep its mask mandate for 10 days after the last day of the above 2% positive rate.

www.oakridger.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Anderson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Anderson County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Rocky Top, TN
Anderson County, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Anderson County Schools#Norwood Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy